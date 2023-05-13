ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We're ready to supervise NDC Primaries — EC

Headlines We're ready to supervise NDC Primaries — EC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is ready to supervise the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries following the discontinuation of an injunction on the elections.

A statement signed and issued by Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Commission, said following the discontinuance of the Application for Injunction seeking to restrain the EC from conducting the NDC Primaries by the applicants, namely Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and M.r Edgar Asamoah Boateng, all legal barriers had been removed.

It added that the way was now clear for them to supervise the conduct of the NDC Primaries slated for Saturday May 13, 2023.

The statement said the Commission had held meetings with the leadership of the NDC earlier to finalise modalities for the conduct of the elections and that arrangements were being put in place to ensure a credible and transparent election.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ban on drumming and noise making in Accra begins on May 15 Ban on drumming and noise making in Accra begins on May 15

1 hour ago

High Court denies request of Ato Essien for renegotiationwith State High Court denies request of Ato Essien for renegotiation with State

1 hour ago

Taking part in NDC primaries would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash - Dr Duffuor abandons flag race Taking part in NDC primaries would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned...

1 hour ago

Dr. Duffuor pulls out from NDC Presidential Race Dr. Duffuor pulls out from NDC Presidential Race

1 hour ago

We're ready to supervise NDC Primaries — EC We're ready to supervise NDC Primaries — EC

1 hour ago

Goaso: Illegal miners shoot ladys vagina, injure seven others Goaso: Illegal miners shoot lady’s vagina, injure seven others

2 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tonguleft and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic You can delay our salaries to raise money for the pensioners – Ablakwa to govern...

2 hours ago

You have shown love for NDC – Asiedu Nketia applauds Dr. Duffuor after withdrawing injunction case You have shown love for NDC – Asiedu Nketia applauds Dr. Duffuor after withdrawi...

2 hours ago

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa NDC Primaries: We will ensure the election is transparent, credible – EC

Latest: News
body-container-line