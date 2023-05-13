NDC Primaries: We will ensure the election is transparent, credible – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it is ready to supervise the Parliamentary and Presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) this weekend.

This comes two days after EC Chairperson Jean Mensa indicated her outfit will not supervise the primaries because of the injunction filed against it and the NDC by flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

Following the withdrawal of the injunction case today, Jean Mensa in a release says all is set for the primaries on Saturday, May 13.

According to her, everything is in place to ensure the NDC primaries are held in a transparent and credible manner.

“Following the discontinuance of the Application for Injunction seeking to restrain the Electoral Commission from conducting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Primaries by the applicants, namely Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Edgar Asamoah Boateng, all legal barriers have been removed and the way is now clear for the Electoral Commission to supervise the conduct of the NDC Primaries slated for Saturday 13th May 2023.

“The Commission has this afternoon held meetings with the leadership of the NDC to finalize modalities for the conduct of the elections.

“Arrangements are being put in place to ensure a credible and transparent election,” the EC's release signed by Jean Mensa.

With the stage now set for tomorrow, all eyes are on the flagbearer contest between former President John Dramani Mahama, former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.