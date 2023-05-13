ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC Primaries: We will ensure the election is transparent, credible – EC

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it is ready to supervise the Parliamentary and Presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) this weekend.

This comes two days after EC Chairperson Jean Mensa indicated her outfit will not supervise the primaries because of the injunction filed against it and the NDC by flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

Following the withdrawal of the injunction case today, Jean Mensa in a release says all is set for the primaries on Saturday, May 13.

According to her, everything is in place to ensure the NDC primaries are held in a transparent and credible manner.

“Following the discontinuance of the Application for Injunction seeking to restrain the Electoral Commission from conducting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Primaries by the applicants, namely Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Mr. Edgar Asamoah Boateng, all legal barriers have been removed and the way is now clear for the Electoral Commission to supervise the conduct of the NDC Primaries slated for Saturday 13th May 2023.

“The Commission has this afternoon held meetings with the leadership of the NDC to finalize modalities for the conduct of the elections.

“Arrangements are being put in place to ensure a credible and transparent election,” the EC's release signed by Jean Mensa.

512202393939-1h830n4aau-fv8t7vxwyaamid6

With the stage now set for tomorrow, all eyes are on the flagbearer contest between former President John Dramani Mahama, former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Ban on drumming and noise making in Accra begins on May 15 Ban on drumming and noise making in Accra begins on May 15

33 minutes ago

High Court denies request of Ato Essien for renegotiationwith State High Court denies request of Ato Essien for renegotiation with State

38 minutes ago

Taking part in NDC primaries would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash - Dr Duffuor abandons flag race Taking part in NDC primaries would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned...

40 minutes ago

Dr. Duffuor pulls out from NDC Presidential Race Dr. Duffuor pulls out from NDC Presidential Race

41 minutes ago

We're ready to supervise NDC Primaries — EC We're ready to supervise NDC Primaries — EC

54 minutes ago

Goaso: Illegal miners shoot ladys vagina, injure seven others Goaso: Illegal miners shoot lady’s vagina, injure seven others

2 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tonguleft and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic You can delay our salaries to raise money for the pensioners – Ablakwa to govern...

2 hours ago

You have shown love for NDC – Asiedu Nketia applauds Dr. Duffuor after withdrawing injunction case You have shown love for NDC – Asiedu Nketia applauds Dr. Duffuor after withdrawi...

2 hours ago

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa NDC Primaries: We will ensure the election is transparent, credible – EC

Latest: News
body-container-line