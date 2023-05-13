Newly qualified teachers to receive teaching licenses from May 15 – NTC

The National Teaching Council (NTC) will begin issuing teaching licenses to newly qualified teachers and teachers who have been exempted from the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) on May 15.

In a letter seen by this portal, the NTC Registrar, Christian Addai-Poku said, "The National Teaching Council (NTC) will embark on issuance of licence to newly qualified teachers and teachers who have been exempted from the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE)."

The issuance of the licenses will cover about 19,484 teachers across the country over a month period from May 15 to June 23.

"You are kindly requested to bring this information to the attention of all Regional, Municipal, Metropolitan and District Directors of Education," Addai-Poku added in the letter addressed to the Ghana Education Service Director General.

The teaching license is a requirement for all professionally qualified teachers in Ghana and ensures that the holder meets the standards and requirements to teach.

The NTC has scheduled dates and centers for different regions where the licenses will be issued from May 15, starting with the Greater Accra Region.

Find below, a copy of the letter;