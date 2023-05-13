New era of technology-driven learning begins at St. Peter's with opening of AI Laboratory

St. Peter's Senior High School in Nkwatia in the Eastern region has made history by becoming Ghana's first public senior high school to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory.

The AI lab, launched on April 29 by Coral Reef Innovation Hub with support from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and Intel, is equipped with advanced computing resources, machine learning algorithms and data analytics tools.

The AI lab is envisioned as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship that will enable students and staff to develop new AI applications that solve societal challenges.

It also aims to advance research in the field of AI, exploring new avenues for AI solutions in healthcare, education, agriculture and more.

"The launch of the AI lab represents a significant step forward in expanding access to technology and AI resources in our community," according to the headmaster.

The lab is a gift from the St. Peter's Old Boys Association - a collaboration of alumni spanning 1974 to 2008 - who see it as a way to give back to their alma mater and unleash the potential of current students.

Coral Reef Innovation Hub managing partner Richard Osei-Anim said the AI lab initiative is taking the lead in bridging the digital poverty gap.

The importance of equipping youth with AI skills to prepare for future jobs was also highlighted.

The Education Ministry praised all stakeholders involved in setting up the lab, saying it will drive innovation through AI and promising government support to penetrate such technology-driven learning across Ghana.

The historic launch of Ghana's first public secondary school AI lab at St. Peter's promises a new era of technology-driven learning that could transform education for a new generation of students.