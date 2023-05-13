You can delay our salaries to raise money for the pensioners – Ablakwa to government

The plight of Ghanaian pensioners has been brought to the fore once again since they resumed picketing at the Finance Ministry on Monday, May 8, demanding payment of their coupons and principals.

The Pensioner Bondholders had previously picketed at the ministry for about three weeks, demanding to be excluded from the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, a request that was granted.

Reacting to the current situation, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed worry.

He called on government to prioritize the payment of pensioners, even if it means delaying the salaries of government officials.

"I don’t mind if the government says it will delay our salaries, those of us in active politics now so the monies for these pensioners can be paid. I don’t mind at all.

“The salaries of all of us MPs, Ministers and all can wait. The salaries of the political class be suspended while we look at that," Ablakwa said in an interview on Metro TV on Friday, May 12.

The lawmaker explained his reason by stating that retirees who no longer have any means of survival rely solely on their pension investment to pay their medical bills and other expenses.

He urged government to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The Pensioner Bondholders have been protesting for months, with many of them expressing frustration at the delayed payment of their pensions.

They complain the situation has left them in dire conditions.