GNECC calls on gov’t to de-cap GETfund to safeguard the future of basic school pupils

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has expressed concern about the declining budgetary allocation for basic education in the country.

In a press release issued by the Greater Accra Chapter of GNECC, it has urged government to improve education funding to enhance basic education.

The release issued on the occasion of Global Action Week Celebration further admonishes “all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the call for de-capping of the GETFund to safeguard the future of our young learner generations.”

A basic schools audit carried out by GNECC in 2021 revealed that basic schools continue to grapple with limited classroom blocks as compared to the population of the area as well as inadequate teaching and learning resources.

Teacher deployment to rural communities remains a big challenge as most teachers posted decline the offer and seek re-posting to areas where they can enjoy social amenities.

According to the 2023 budget statement, the entire education sub-sector saw a decline in 2023 budgetary allocation to a low 12.9% rating the lowest in two decades. The budget statement projected a further drop from 12.9% to 11.34% in 2024 and 11.14% in 2025 of total national expenditure.

Allocation for basic education under goods and services which finance capitation grants, B.E.C.E subsidy, and feeding grants to special schools, saw a decline from 292 million in 2022 representing 5.7% to 167 million in 2023 representing 3% of the education sector budget.

Out of about 80 million Ghana Cedis required for payment of capitation grant, the 2023 national budget allocated only GHS 11 million as a result of expenditure cuts under the IMF programme.

GNECC is of the view that government must not only improve education funding allocation but it should prioritise stakeholder collaboration.

The coalition also wants government to insulate the Basic Education sub-sector against austerity measures under the IMF programme.