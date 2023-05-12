NDC primaries: Injunction resolved, we’re good to vote tomorrow — Asiedu Nketiah 

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has announced that the issue that led to the primaries being injuncted by the court has been resolved.

Dr. Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants filed an injunction in court on Tuesday, barring the party from holding the May 13 election.

In his writ, he made a case regarding alleged irregularities in the party's electoral roll, among other issues.

Asiedu Nketia noted that all issues raised have been resolved and they are now prepared for the elections tomorrow Saturday.

He also assured that all logistical preparations have been made to ensure that voting takes place across the country without any issues.

“I am coming from another meeting and it has to do with some of the challenges that took us to court. Happily, the case has been withdrawn and there have been meetings to ensure that all issues raised are resolved. We are good to go for the elections tomorrow, with the necessary logistics needed,” he said.

Nketiah also congratulated Dr. Duffuor for what he described as "good showmanship" and urged all party members who may feel aggrieved to seek internal measures for solutions before taking any of such action.

“I would like to congratulate Dr. Duffuor for his good showmanship. I would also like to recommend this part to all party members who may feel aggrieved to result in internal measures for solutions and when that is not found you go out,” he stated.

Meanwhile, regarding the regional breakdown of the primaries, Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC annonced the number of aspirants participating in the elections to be held in various regions.

“In the Upper East Region, 46 aspirants will be taking part in the elections out of 49, with three going unopposed. In the West North, 11 will participate in the elections out of 15, with four going unopposed.

"In the Eastern Region, 63 aspirants will be taking part out of 70, with seven going unopposed. Lastly, in the Bono East Region, 36 out of 37 aspirants will be taking part, with one going unopposed,” he emphasised.