Even if EC fails us tomorrow we will hold our primaries ourselves — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that all is set for its Parliamentary and Presidential Primaries on Saturday, May 13.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, May 12, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia assured that even if the Electoral Commission refuses to supervise the election, the party will go ahead with the polls.

“We have sought to involve the EC because we believe that it is much better to involve a neutral party.

“The resolution we have passed is that when we get to a point where the work of the neutral party we have engaged becomes challenging we reserve the right to handle our own affairs.

“Why should they be charging us? There has been a declaration by the EC that the elections internally that help us to select our candidates cannot be conducted as part of their constitutional duties and so if we want them to do it we have to pay for it. So we have been paying for it including the current one.

“If at any point the EC is unable to continue with the contract we have with them we will take over ourselves to handle the election internally,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia told the media.

There is doubt as to whether the Electoral Commission will conduct the primaries of the NDC this weekend or not.

On Wednesday, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa indicated that her outfit will not supervise the primaries of the NDC unless the court injunction case has been resolved.

Today, the case has been withdrawn by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the flagbearer hopeful who went to court to stop the elections May 13 elections.

It is unclear if the EC is adequately prepared to backtrack and supervise the election tomorrow.