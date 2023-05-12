ModernGhana logo
Congrats JM – Franklin Cudjoe tips Mahama to win NDC's flagbearer election

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has predicted a win for John Dramani Mahama in the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a post on his social media, he wished the largest opposition party the best of luck in its primaries after flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor withdrew his injunction case.

Franklin Cudjoe's hope is that the flagbearer elections of the NDC will be kind to the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

“Duffour withdraws court case against NDC primaries. Saturday's elections will be kind to him. Good luck to the NDC. Congrats JM,” the Founder of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education said.

Following the withdrawal of the injunction by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor today, all is set for the NDC’s primaries on Saturday, May 13.

Not just Franklin Cudjoe, but many people are of the view that former President John Dramani Mahama will be elected flagbearer of the NDC at the end of the polls.

