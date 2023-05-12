YAO organizes 6th Edition of Sharpening your Saw Conference, inducts new executives

The Youth Arise Organisation (YAO) recently wrapped up its fifth annual Sharpening Your Saw Conference, aimed at training youth workers from various universities across Ghana.

Hosted at the Commonwealth Hall on the University of Ghana campus, the five-day event ran from Tuesday, May 2, to Saturday, May 6, 2023, with approximately 155 attendees hailing from all 16 regions of the country.

Themed "The Generational Mandate," the conference featured a keynote address by YAO's Global Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moses Baffour Awuah, who charged young people to develop their leadership skills and take on critical roles in Ghana, Africa, and beyond.

Mr. Awuah urged participants to use their time, talents, and skills to serve others and live purposeful lives.

Attendees spoke glowingly about the conference, praising the enlightening sessions and workshops they experienced. Lina Asante Boakye, a student from the University of Cape Coast, noted how the conference emphasized the importance of maintaining one's values and principles in a rapidly changing world.

Kofi Agyemang Gambrah, a participant from Kumasi Technical University, cited a quote from Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, urging attendees to be prepared for the special moments in life that require one's unique talents.

YAO has established a system of agencies to help fulfil its generational mandate and contribute to the world's seven spheres of influence.

At the conference's climax, agency heads and national leaders of YAO were inducted into office.

Story by Samuel Nii Adjetey, student-UniMAC-GIJ