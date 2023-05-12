ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian man arrested in U.S. over alleged murder of 53-year-old man

Crime & Punishment Kenneth Baffuor, Ghanaianleft and an accomplice, Joseph Mansaray
Kenneth Baffuor, Ghanaian[left] and an accomplice, Joseph Mansaray

A Ghanaian man living in Columbus, Ohio has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly shooting dead a 53-year-old man.

Kenneth Baffour and Joseph Mansaray have been charged for the alleged murder of Edgar Romero-Gutierrez who was found liveless in the North Columbus area on April 29.

Baffour, a Ghanaian national, turned himself in to Columbus Police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to an update from the police on Thursday, May 11.

“Columbus Police have charged two suspects with murder who are responsible for the deadly shooting of a 53-year-old man in north Columbus,” the Columbus Police Division announced on Facebook.

“On April 29, 2023, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Ct. on a reported shooting. Officers located Edgar Romero-Gutierrez suffering from a gunshot wound. Responding medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene,” the police added.

Before his arrest, the Baffour's whereabout was not known.

The Columbus Police Homicide Bureau had urged anyone with knowledge about Baffour’s whereabouts to contact them.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers was also offered a cash reward for information leading to Baffour’s arrest.

Baffour eventually surrendered to police, and he and Mansaray are now being held in police custody pending further investigation into the shooting.

Their motive, according to the police, remains unknown.

Find the statement from the Columbus Police Division below;

SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN NORTH COLUMBUS HOMICIDE

Columbus Police have charged two suspects with murder who are responsible for the deadly shooting of a 53-year-old man in north Columbus. A warrant for the arrest of Kenneth Baffour has been filed. SWAT officers were able to arrest Joseph Mansaray without incident.

On April 29, 2023, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Ct. on a reported shooting. Officers located Edgar Romero-Gutierrez suffering from a gunshot wound. Responding medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kenneth Baffour is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at (614) 645-4730. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

UPDATE ON 5/11/2023: Kenneth Baffour, the Ghanaian and second suspect charged in this homicide, turned himself into a Columbus Police facility.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

