NDC primaries: Dr. Duffour has destroyed his chance to lead NDC — Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has said Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a flagbearer hopeful for the NDC, has destroyed his chance to lead the party.

Fuseini made this statement in an interview with JoyNews monitored by ModernGhana News after Dr. Duffour instructed his lawyers to withdraw an injunction case in court.

According to Mr. Fuseini, “Kwabena Duffour’s fate after this action, you don’t need to look far to see that he’s destroyed any remote chance that he had to lead the party."

He added that the people are "livid" about Duffour's actions causing some disaffection towards him.

He said, “You need to go to the grounds and hear what people are saying. People are livid. They have been waiting for this time for a very long time. They’ve been preparing since the (NDC) party lost the elections in 2020. The party has since embarked on reorganisation of the party to elect someone who can lead us to the 2024 elections. So all the preparations towards 2024 appear to have been put on hold because of a single action by Dr. Duffour which could have been resolved. This has made the people simply livid. I think that the earlier he gets his people the better.”

Fuseini also revealed that there was a scripted attempt by the party to have the matter heard yesterday at 3pm but Duffour's people were not cooperating with the elders of the party.

“Again, my information is that, yesterday there was a scripted attempt by the party to get the matter further abridged to be heard yesterday at 3pm and Dr, Kwabena Duffour’s people said they were not prepared. So clearly, is it a time wasting venture? What did they seem to achieve?”

One of the three aspirants for president, Dr. Duffuor filed an injunction in court on Tuesday restraining the party from holding the May 14 presidentialandparliamentaryelections.

Due to the ongoing legal challenge, the Electoral Commission said it will not oversee the NDC elections.

The NDC expects election observers, including the EC, to conduct and monitor the elections, according to Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party's general secretary.

With the injunction withdrawn the party is set to go ahead with the elections as planned.