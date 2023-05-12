ModernGhana logo
Mahama visits journalist, others involved in accident at Tamale Teaching Hospital

Former President John Dramani Mahama has visited Christopher Amoako of TV3, and R.A. Jelil, the Savannah Regional Communications officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Christopher Amoako of TV3 is currently in stable condition while R.A. Jelil had a fracture on the right leg.

On May 11, 2023, Christopher Amoako of TV3, R.A. Jelil, Malik Basintale Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDA, one Samed, and another person were involved in an accident at Datoyili near Tamale in the Northern region.

The accident victims were part of the former president’s convoy returning from East Gonja municipality heading to Yapei as part of a campaign tour of the Savannah region.

—DGN online

