A peaceful election is paramount - NDC Nordic Chapter

The Nordic Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) once again congratulates all aspirants for our upcoming elections on Saturday 13 May 2023. We wish you well and may the will of our distinguished delegates be the ultimate voice that reflects the outcome of the election.

There are many reasons why this year’s election is very crucial to the National Democratic Congress and the people of Ghana at large. The ‘Elephant’ in the room, obviously, is the huge economic challenges that we are faced with as a country due to the irresponsible, incompetent, and cluelessness of the Akuffo Addo - Bawumia government. We cannot, as a country, afford to allow this corrupt and incompetent leadership to continue in 2025. Therefore, our election on Saturday is very critical.

It is of utmost importance that our election is free, fair, and peaceful, devoid of violence, intimidation, or anything that will tarnish the integrity of our electoral process. Let’s safeguard the envious democratic values we hold as a party. The whole country is watching us. The Nordic Chapter of the NDC has absolute confidence in our delegates and aspirants, and we affirm our unwavering support to the democratic process of the election. We have no doubt that in the end NDC will emerge the winner.

This internal election is the beginning of our journey to win the 2024 election and take power from an incentive Akuffo Addo - Bawumia government. It is paramount that our conduct before, during and after the election is one that brings unity and togetherness to the party. After all is done and gone, let’s quickly come together, iron out our differences, regroup, unite and be ready to conquer 2024. The reckless ‘elephant’ in front of us can only be removed through a united front.

The Nordic Chapter is with you as we make history, again. Remember, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Peace”. Long live the NDC! Long live Ghana.

Yours sincerely,

Patrick Osei

Chairperson,

NDC-NORDIC CHAPTER (DENMARK, FINLAND, NORWAY & SWEDEN)