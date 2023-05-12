ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A peaceful election is paramount - NDC Nordic Chapter

By NDC Nordic Chapter
Press Statement A peaceful election is paramount - NDC Nordic Chapter
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Nordic Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) once again congratulates all aspirants for our upcoming elections on Saturday 13 May 2023. We wish you well and may the will of our distinguished delegates be the ultimate voice that reflects the outcome of the election.

There are many reasons why this year’s election is very crucial to the National Democratic Congress and the people of Ghana at large. The ‘Elephant’ in the room, obviously, is the huge economic challenges that we are faced with as a country due to the irresponsible, incompetent, and cluelessness of the Akuffo Addo - Bawumia government. We cannot, as a country, afford to allow this corrupt and incompetent leadership to continue in 2025. Therefore, our election on Saturday is very critical.

It is of utmost importance that our election is free, fair, and peaceful, devoid of violence, intimidation, or anything that will tarnish the integrity of our electoral process. Let’s safeguard the envious democratic values we hold as a party. The whole country is watching us. The Nordic Chapter of the NDC has absolute confidence in our delegates and aspirants, and we affirm our unwavering support to the democratic process of the election. We have no doubt that in the end NDC will emerge the winner.

This internal election is the beginning of our journey to win the 2024 election and take power from an incentive Akuffo Addo - Bawumia government. It is paramount that our conduct before, during and after the election is one that brings unity and togetherness to the party. After all is done and gone, let’s quickly come together, iron out our differences, regroup, unite and be ready to conquer 2024. The reckless ‘elephant’ in front of us can only be removed through a united front.

The Nordic Chapter is with you as we make history, again. Remember, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Peace”. Long live the NDC! Long live Ghana.

Yours sincerely,
Patrick Osei
Chairperson,
NDC-NORDIC CHAPTER (DENMARK, FINLAND, NORWAY & SWEDEN)

Top Stories

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama with Christopher Amoako at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mahama visits journalist, others involved in accident at Tamale Teaching Hospita...

2 hours ago

Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bishop advises youth Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bis...

2 hours ago

'You cant fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC 'You can’t fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC

3 hours ago

Jean Mensah, EC bossleft and Prof. Ransford Gyampo, political science expert NDC primaries: So you see your premature pull-out was unnecessary? – Prof Gyampo...

3 hours ago

Ghanas gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo Ghana’s gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Bauxite, iron ore wont be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo Bauxite, iron ore won’t be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Nieman Foundation's 86th-class fellow Manasseh Azure picked for Nieman Foundation’s 86th fellowship at Harvard

3 hours ago

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communications UniMAC Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo fully assumes office as UniMAC VC

4 hours ago

Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Pathologist Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Path...

4 hours ago

Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist

Latest: Release
body-container-line