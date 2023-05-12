ModernGhana logo
NDC primaries: So you see your premature pull-out was unnecessary? – Prof Gyampo slams EC

Jean Mensah, EC bossleft and Prof. Ransford Gyampo, political science expert
The Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has criticized the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) for its perceived bias against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The EC had earlier announced that it would not deploy officials to monitor the NDC elections, citing a pending injunction filed by Dr. Duffuor’s Team.

However, flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn the interlocutory injunction on the party's May 13 primaries.

Reacting to the latest development on Facebook, Prof. Gyampo stated that the EC's quick decision to pull out of the NDC primaries should not have been taken or announced to the media.

According to him, such actions continue to deepen the perception that it is against the NDC.

"EC, so, you see? That's why I said your decision to pull out shouldn't have been taken and communicated to the NDC the way you did in the media. It deepened the perception that you didn't like them. Work on your relational competence," Prof. Gyampo wrote.

