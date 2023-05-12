Linda Yaccarino, the woman who is likely to replace Elon Musk as new Twitter CEO

ModernGhana logo
Linda Yaccarino, the woman reported being Twitter's new CEO

Twitter is set to have a new CEO in the next six weeks, according to Elon Musk, the current CEO of the social media platform.

The announcement was made in a tweet on May 11, in which Musk also revealed that the new CEO will be a woman.

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Mr. Musk wrote.

Although the identity of the new CEO has not been officially announced, sources suggest that Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, is tipped for the job.

Yaccarino has a wealth of experience in the media industry, having worked at NBCUniversal for over a decade.

She has been responsible for the company's advertising sales and client partnerships, making her a strong candidate for the role of CEO at Twitter.

Musk's tenure as CEO has been controversial, with many Twitter users critical of some of his decisions.

One of the issues that has caused concern is the removal of blue legacy account checkmarks in favor of Twitter's paid Blue option, which many say makes it difficult to verify authentic accounts.

Musk will now take on a new role as executive chairperson and chief technology officer, overseeing the product, software, and sysops of the platform.

This move is expected to allow the new CEO to focus on the day-to-day running of the platform and address some of the concerns that have been raised.

The news of a new CEO has been welcomed by many Twitter users, who are hopeful that the new leadership will bring positive changes to the platform.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
