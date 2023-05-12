2024 elections to be decided based on the state of economy and voters' pockets — Analyst

Ghana's 2024 elections is set to revolve around the state of the economy and voters' financial well-being, with political analyst and private legal practitioner Kwame Jantuah stating that it will be a yardstick to determine the current government's ability to provide economic stability.

Speaking on TV3's morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr Jantuah said the state of the Ghanaian economy, and whether Ghanaians can afford three square meals a day will be the deciding factor in the upcoming elections.

“Elections 2024 is not got to do with individuals in the NDC. It’s got to do with the state of the economy - that is where the elections will be fought. I don’t see how this thing should create a problem for voters. Because they couldn’t build A, they couldn’t build B, we shouldn’t vote for them - it’ll be people’s pockets…nobody should take the 2024 election for granted…it’s the economy, what people feel in their pockets,” he stated.

According to Jantuah, the cost of living in Ghana has risen sharply in recent times, with many Ghanaians struggling to make ends meet. He also said, few days to the elections, Ghanaians will critically consider their pockets to make a decision as to whether government has “stolen” their monies.

“Can they afford three-square meals a day? Can they pay school fees? Is the government stealing their money? These are some of the things the people will stand to vote on,” he said.