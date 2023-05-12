ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bauxite, iron ore won’t be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo

By  Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
Headlines Bauxite, iron ore wont be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned that Ghana should not do with its Bauxite and iron ore as the country did with its gold resources over the years.

Making reference to minerals mined in the country and how they are exported in their raw state without value addition, President Akufo-Addo assured that these minerals would no longer be exported out of Ghana in their raw state very soon.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the opening of a stakeholders’ dialogue on natural resource management, organised by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), in partnership with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra on Thursday.

The President said all necessary laws and policy documents are being finalised on the exploitation, utilisation and management of crucial minerals in Ghana.

“Retaining the minerals value chain, ensuring stricter enforcement of laws to tackle illegal activities in the mining and forest sectors, as well as eliminating barriers to effective land administration was a discussion among policymakers and stakeholders who have gathered in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the policy document initiated and being finalised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on the exploitation, utilisation and management of crucial minerals in Ghana, would be tabled before Cabinet for “consideration in the next few weeks.

“I assure you that we will do whatever it takes to ensure that the exploitation and utilisation of these green minerals are done not only in an environmentally sound manner but also in a way that ensures optimum benefit to the people of Ghana,” the president said.

“This, we will never compromise,” he added.

By Section 28 of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) law and Section 30 of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) law, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources is empowered to make regulations to ensure that no bauxite or iron ore in their raw state is exported out of the country after five years of the coming into force of these laws.

“With the policies and measures we are putting in place, we intend to invoke these provisions of our laws and soon, bauxite and iron ore will longer be exported in their raw state from the country [Ghana].

“We will ensure that the highest values of these minerals are retained in our country,” President Akufo-Addo assured.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

John Dramani Mahama with Christopher Amoako at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mahama visits journalist, others involved in accident at Tamale Teaching Hospita...

22 minutes ago

Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bishop advises youth Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bis...

22 minutes ago

'You cant fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC 'You can’t fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC

53 minutes ago

Jean Mensah, EC bossleft and Prof. Ransford Gyampo, political science expert NDC primaries: So you see your premature pull-out was unnecessary? – Prof Gyampo...

1 hour ago

Ghanas gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo Ghana’s gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Bauxite, iron ore wont be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo Bauxite, iron ore won’t be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Nieman Foundation's 86th-class fellow Manasseh Azure picked for Nieman Foundation’s 86th fellowship at Harvard

1 hour ago

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communications UniMAC Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo fully assumes office as UniMAC VC

2 hours ago

Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Pathologist Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Path...

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist

Latest: News
body-container-line