Bauxite, iron ore won’t be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned that Ghana should not do with its Bauxite and iron ore as the country did with its gold resources over the years.

Making reference to minerals mined in the country and how they are exported in their raw state without value addition, President Akufo-Addo assured that these minerals would no longer be exported out of Ghana in their raw state very soon.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the opening of a stakeholders’ dialogue on natural resource management, organised by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), in partnership with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra on Thursday.

The President said all necessary laws and policy documents are being finalised on the exploitation, utilisation and management of crucial minerals in Ghana.

“Retaining the minerals value chain, ensuring stricter enforcement of laws to tackle illegal activities in the mining and forest sectors, as well as eliminating barriers to effective land administration was a discussion among policymakers and stakeholders who have gathered in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the policy document initiated and being finalised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on the exploitation, utilisation and management of crucial minerals in Ghana, would be tabled before Cabinet for “consideration in the next few weeks.

“I assure you that we will do whatever it takes to ensure that the exploitation and utilisation of these green minerals are done not only in an environmentally sound manner but also in a way that ensures optimum benefit to the people of Ghana,” the president said.

“This, we will never compromise,” he added.

By Section 28 of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) law and Section 30 of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) law, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources is empowered to make regulations to ensure that no bauxite or iron ore in their raw state is exported out of the country after five years of the coming into force of these laws.

“With the policies and measures we are putting in place, we intend to invoke these provisions of our laws and soon, bauxite and iron ore will longer be exported in their raw state from the country [Ghana].

“We will ensure that the highest values of these minerals are retained in our country,” President Akufo-Addo assured.