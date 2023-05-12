ModernGhana logo
Twitter to get new female CEO in six weeks time – Elon Musk

Technology Elon Musk, outgoing Twitter CEO
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
After several controversial moves, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has announced that he will be stepping down from his position in the next six weeks.

In a tweet on Thursday, May 11, Musk revealed that the social media platform will have a new female CEO.

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk wrote.

The news has been welcomed by many Twitter users who have been critical of Musk's tenure.

One of the issues that have caused concern is the removal of blue legacy account checkmarks in favor of Twitter's paid Blue option, which many say makes it difficult to verify authentic accounts.

Mr. Musk will now occupy a new role as executive chairperson and chief technology officer which will see him oversee the product, software, and sysops of the platform.

This move is expected to allow the new CEO to focus on the day-to-day running of the platform and address some of the concerns that have been raised.

The identity of the new CEO has not been officially announced, but sources suggest that Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, is tipped for the job.

According to reports, she has been in talks with Musk about the position lately.

Yaccarino has a wealth of experience in the media industry, having worked at NBCUniversal for over a decade.

She has also been responsible for the company's advertising sales and client partnerships, making her a strong candidate for the role of CEO at Twitter.

