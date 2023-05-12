Dormaa East DCE warns Assembly Staff against unpardonable mistakes

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East District, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman has called on core management of the District Assembly to sit-up and take command over the positions they hold as directors, units and departmental heads in order to avoid unpardonable mistakes.

He made the call while addressing management staff of the Assembly at an emergency meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023 just a day after the Dormaa East District Assembly’s Performance Contract Assessment was conducted by consultants from the Local Government Service.

The Local Government Service (LGS) has since 2015 used a Performance Management System (PMS) as an assess tool to evaluate and assess MMDAs against their own stipulated and quantifiable targets using an agreed objectives and indicators to attain their goals within a timeframe.

As a tool, the PMC operates on two instruments which are the Performance Management Contract (PMC) and the Performance Appraisal (PA). After the agreed objectives and indicators are set, assessment at the end of the year is based on the overall achievement of the MMDA which also attracts awards and sanctions.

However, the outcome for the 2022 assessment of the Dormaa East District Assembly’s Performance Contract did not go well due to some specific omissions, delays, poor judgement and adamancy in major areas earmarked for the assessment. This displeased the District Chief Executive considering efforts and investment according to him has been made in such areas like the Agric sector, Human Resource Management and Administration.

Though some areas such as the Social Welfare, Veterinary, Environmental and others were commended, that could not console the Honourable DCE.

Speaking out of bitterness, he reiterated that though some of the flaws identified were genuine, some significant ones were unpardonable. He indicted leadership for something that could have been easily avoided.

Hon. Agyeman has therefore called on leadership of the District Assembly and the staff to sit-up on their duties and be responsibly enough to approach issues that can project the district positively with all seriousness. He on the other hand commended those whose performance were without flaws.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr. JJ Amanah on behalf of the staff apologized for the lapses and promised they would not be repeated.