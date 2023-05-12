Registration for Business Certificate Exams closes on May 16 — WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that registration for the 2023 General and Advanced Business Certificate Examinations will close on May 16.

The examinations are scheduled to hold from August 21 to September 19, 2023, according to WAEC.

"The Business Certificate Examinations provide an opportunity for young people to gain relevant qualifications for employment or further studies," a WAEC statement said.

The General Business Certificate Examination, according to WAEC, is open to both private candidates and those in secondary schools.

"Passing one subject qualifies a candidate for a certificate in that subject, which can be useful for applying to university," the statement added.

The Advanced Business Certificate examination targets secondary school candidates and private students. Candidates who pass relevant Senior High School exams qualify.

WAEC says candidates can opt to take individual subjects or a full complement of subjects.

"Candidates who pass all compulsory and optional subjects over two exam sessions will be awarded a Diploma, allowing them to enter tertiary institutions from Year 2," WAEC said.

Interested candidates are to visit WAEC's website www.waecgh.org/gbce-abce for more details on eligibility criteria and fees.

