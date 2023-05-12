NDC primaries: Duffuor withdraws injunction case

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries as planned on Saturday after an injunction application against the elections was discontinued in court today, Friday, May 12.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of three aspirants vying for the NDC’s 2024 presidential ticket, filed a suit earlier this week seeking to stop the internal polls over alleged irregularities in the party’s voter register.

However, Dr. Duffuor’s lawyers told the court today they are discontinuing the case.

The leadership of the NDC has been pushing for an out of court settlement.

National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says attempts to meet Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his campaign team to resolve issues proved difficult.

Johnson Aseidu Nketiah earlier told the media that the parties will reach an agreement before Saturday.

“I have been trying to get people around the table to do that, but I haven’t succeeded completely, but we are still working along that line, so we have party and court processes underway. But we would have liked that the party’s processes to be exhausted first before the court process comes in. Be as it may, we are running the party’s process along the court process,” Johnson Aseidu Nketia told Citi FM.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants on Tuesday filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election.

The Electoral Commission said it would not deploy officials to supervise the NDC elections due to the pending legal challenge.

The NDC General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey said the party expects election observers, including the EC, to go ahead and oversee the polls.

The withdrawal of the injunction clears the way for former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Duffuor, and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu to battle for the NDC’s presidential slot on May 13.

Thousands of NDC delegates are expected to cast their votes at polling stations across the country's 16 regions to elect the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates.