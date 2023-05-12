Manasseh Azure picked for Nieman Foundation’s 86th fellowship at Harvard

Manasseh Azure Awuni, editor-in-chief of The Fourth Estate, has been chosen as the sole Ghanaian and West African representative in the Nieman Foundation’s class of 2024.

The Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University announced on Thursday, May 11, its selection of 24 accomplished journalists from around the world for the prestigious Nieman Fellowship.

According to the foundation’s website, Manasseh Azure’s will study “sustainable funding and managerial models for nonprofit newsrooms in Africa, where press freedom is increasingly threatened.”

“These inspiring journalists are working to elevate and redefine our industry at a critical moment,” said Ann Marie Lipinski, curator of the Nieman Foundation.

“The vast possibilities offered by changing modes of creation and communication invite new approaches to our work, and the severe threats against journalism around the globe demand them. I’m excited to support the research of these fellows as they work to strengthen journalism and contribute to the Harvard community in important ways,” Marie Lipinski added.

The Nieman Fellowship, which began in 1938, selects accomplished journalists from around the world for a year of study at Harvard University.

Fellows will also participate in seminars, workshops and collaborate with Harvard scholars.

Over 1,700 journalists from 100 countries have been awarded Nieman Fellowships.

The foundation educates leaders in journalism, promotes innovation and elevates the standards of the profession.

Manasseh Azure has won numerous awards for his investigative journalism in Ghana, including Journalist of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Journalists Association Awards.

His work focuses on anti-corruption, human rights, and social justice issues.