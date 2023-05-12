ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Manasseh Azure picked for Nieman Foundation’s 86th fellowship at Harvard

Social News Manasseh Azure Awuni, Nieman Foundation's 86th-class fellow
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Manasseh Azure Awuni, Nieman Foundation's 86th-class fellow

Manasseh Azure Awuni, editor-in-chief of The Fourth Estate, has been chosen as the sole Ghanaian and West African representative in the Nieman Foundation’s class of 2024.

The Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University announced on Thursday, May 11, its selection of 24 accomplished journalists from around the world for the prestigious Nieman Fellowship.

According to the foundation’s website, Manasseh Azure’s will study “sustainable funding and managerial models for nonprofit newsrooms in Africa, where press freedom is increasingly threatened.”

“These inspiring journalists are working to elevate and redefine our industry at a critical moment,” said Ann Marie Lipinski, curator of the Nieman Foundation.

“The vast possibilities offered by changing modes of creation and communication invite new approaches to our work, and the severe threats against journalism around the globe demand them. I’m excited to support the research of these fellows as they work to strengthen journalism and contribute to the Harvard community in important ways,” Marie Lipinski added.

The Nieman Fellowship, which began in 1938, selects accomplished journalists from around the world for a year of study at Harvard University.

Fellows will also participate in seminars, workshops and collaborate with Harvard scholars.

Over 1,700 journalists from 100 countries have been awarded Nieman Fellowships.

The foundation educates leaders in journalism, promotes innovation and elevates the standards of the profession.

Manasseh Azure has won numerous awards for his investigative journalism in Ghana, including Journalist of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Journalists Association Awards.

His work focuses on anti-corruption, human rights, and social justice issues.

5122023111236-1i830o4bau-baa808e7-aed8-42f3-9820-b78d997ec954.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

John Dramani Mahama with Christopher Amoako at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mahama visits journalist, others involved in accident at Tamale Teaching Hospita...

21 minutes ago

Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bishop advises youth Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bis...

21 minutes ago

'You cant fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC 'You can’t fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC

52 minutes ago

Jean Mensah, EC bossleft and Prof. Ransford Gyampo, political science expert NDC primaries: So you see your premature pull-out was unnecessary? – Prof Gyampo...

1 hour ago

Ghanas gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo Ghana’s gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Bauxite, iron ore wont be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo Bauxite, iron ore won’t be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Nieman Foundation's 86th-class fellow Manasseh Azure picked for Nieman Foundation’s 86th fellowship at Harvard

1 hour ago

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communications UniMAC Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo fully assumes office as UniMAC VC

2 hours ago

Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Pathologist Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Path...

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist

Latest: News
body-container-line