Boat accident: Some pupils cross crocodile-infested ponds to go to school — Abraham Amaliba

The fatal boat accident that involved nine school children is an indication that the nation has failed, the Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) , Abraham Amaliba has said.

Mr Amaliba indicated that some school children in remote areas of the country go through dangerous routes just to get to their schools to learn.

This, in his view, is a setback in the education of Ghanaian children

“if you have a nation that does not care for its children then that nation has failed because they are the future leaders,” he said on the Big Issue on TV3 Friday, May 12.

He added “I think that these accidents are a scar on our conscience as a nation…these children cross crocodile-infested ponds to go to school”

A boat carrying some pupils from Faana to Kelee in the Weija Gbawe Municipality capsized on Thursday May 11.

Nine pupils were killed, leaving only three survivors.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commiserated with families of all the departed.

'With a heavy heart, Management expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and assure them that our hearts and prayers are with them in these trying moments.”

—3news.com