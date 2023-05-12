ModernGhana logo
Boat accidents: Teach school children how to swim — Jantuah

Pupils who have to cross rivers before getting to their schools should be taught how to swim, a private legal practitioner Mr Kwame Jantuah has said.

This, in his view, will prevent fatalities in the event of boat accidents.

“Isn’t it a good thing to teach the pupils how to swim?” he asked on the Big Issue on TV3 Friday May 12.

His comments come after a boat carrying some pupils from Faana to Kelee in the Weija Gbawe Municipality capsized.

Nine pupils were killed, leaving only three survivors.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) commiserated with families of all the departed.

'With a heavy heart, Management expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and assure them that our hearts and prayers are with them in these trying moments.”

—3news.com

