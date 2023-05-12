Fuel tanker overturns, spills fuel on Accra-Tema Motorway

12.05.2023 LISTEN

A fuel tanker this morning May 12, overturned on the Accra-Tema motorway about 200 meters before the toll booth at the Accra end spilling fuel on the highway.

It is not yet clear what caused the pod of the truck to fall on its side however the spillage has made that part of the stretch slippery, posing a threat to pedestrians and motorists and causing vehicular traffic.

Some individuals were seen risking their lives collecting the spilled fuel with gallons.

The security agencies are being urged to as a matter of urgency intervene to prevent a possible disaster while the general public especially motorists are being advised to excise caution while plying the stretch.

—Citi Newsroom