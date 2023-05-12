Galamsey still exists, let’s all get on board to fight it – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo says despite massive success in the fight against galamsey, the practice still remains an existential threat.

He says the fight against illegal mining can be won if all Ghanaians get involved urging them not to rest until the menace is ceased.

Speaking at a natural resource stakeholders dialogue in Accra, the President said galamsey must be stopped.

“Even though a lot has been achieved in this area between 2017 and 2021, illegal small-scale mining remains a challenge and continues to pose as a threat to our very survival. But we cannot rest while these illegalities still persist,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

President Akufo-Addo in July 2017, in a forum against illegal mining, organised to get Ghana's chiefs involved in the fight against galamsey put his presidency on the line for the fight.

He vowed to stop the menace, even if he ends up losing the presidency.

The story has been different as some stakeholders have lashed out at the President for reneging on his promise of fighting galamsey.

Former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining in a 37-page document accused government officials of engaging in galamsey or interfering in his work.

But the presidency responding to the claims said the document is a catalogue of grievances of Professor Frimpong-Boateng and could best be described as hearsay.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng said he still stands by his everything he said in the report.

He also disclosed that he has formally communicated his willingness to honour an invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work.”

—Citi Newsroom