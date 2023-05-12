ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo fully assumes office as UniMAC VC

Education Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communications UniMAC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC)

At its meeting held on 4th May 2023, the Interim Governing Council led by the venerable Prof. Kwesi Yankah appointed Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo as substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

His appointment took effect from May 1, 2023.

Before his confirmation, Prof Kwansah-Aidoo was made the acting Vice-Chancellor by the Council from 1st December 2022 to 31st July 2023.

He was first appointed on 1st August 2018 as Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism for a 4-year term which was supposed to have expired on 31st July 2022.

Before the expiration of his term in July 2022, he applied for an extension as Rector, which was granted for a period of one year.

This new appointment which will see Prof Kwansah-Aidoo in office until 31st July 2024, will mean that he will serve five extra months after he turns 60 because his statutory retirement will be in February 2024.

Though this is an anomaly in public service, Modernghana’s sources close to the university say it is an acceptable practice within Higher Education Institutions because it allows leadership to end with the academic year.

It is, therefore, the hope of many both within and outside the university that the substantive appointment of Prof Kwansah-Aidoo for one year will allow him to set the new University on a solid course before the expiration of his long service as Rector from 2018 to Vice Chancellor untill 2024.

Some staff and students have, since the announcement of his appointment, congratulated him and wished him the very best in this new substantive role.

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) is a merger of three public institutions, namely the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIJ), and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) by an act of parliament, Act 2020 (Act 1059).

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

John Dramani Mahama with Christopher Amoako at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mahama visits journalist, others involved in accident at Tamale Teaching Hospita...

21 minutes ago

Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bishop advises youth Stop your entertainment dance in church, keep your body movements tranquil — Bis...

21 minutes ago

'You cant fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC 'You can’t fix a common album and want to win 2024 polls?' — NPP jabs NDC

52 minutes ago

Jean Mensah, EC bossleft and Prof. Ransford Gyampo, political science expert NDC primaries: So you see your premature pull-out was unnecessary? – Prof Gyampo...

1 hour ago

Ghanas gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo Ghana’s gold reserves increase from 8 to 14 tonnes — Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Bauxite, iron ore wont be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo Bauxite, iron ore won’t be exported in raw state soon — Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Nieman Foundation's 86th-class fellow Manasseh Azure picked for Nieman Foundation’s 86th fellowship at Harvard

1 hour ago

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communications UniMAC Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo fully assumes office as UniMAC VC

2 hours ago

Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Pathologist Children between 12 and 15 years dying of hypertensive related conditions — Path...

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist Galamsey: Large quantities of heavy metals found in women wombs — Pathologist

Latest: News
body-container-line