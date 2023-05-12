Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo fully assumes office as UniMAC VC

At its meeting held on 4th May 2023, the Interim Governing Council led by the venerable Prof. Kwesi Yankah appointed Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo as substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

His appointment took effect from May 1, 2023.

Before his confirmation, Prof Kwansah-Aidoo was made the acting Vice-Chancellor by the Council from 1st December 2022 to 31st July 2023.

He was first appointed on 1st August 2018 as Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism for a 4-year term which was supposed to have expired on 31st July 2022.

Before the expiration of his term in July 2022, he applied for an extension as Rector, which was granted for a period of one year.

This new appointment which will see Prof Kwansah-Aidoo in office until 31st July 2024, will mean that he will serve five extra months after he turns 60 because his statutory retirement will be in February 2024.

Though this is an anomaly in public service, Modernghana’s sources close to the university say it is an acceptable practice within Higher Education Institutions because it allows leadership to end with the academic year.

It is, therefore, the hope of many both within and outside the university that the substantive appointment of Prof Kwansah-Aidoo for one year will allow him to set the new University on a solid course before the expiration of his long service as Rector from 2018 to Vice Chancellor untill 2024.

Some staff and students have, since the announcement of his appointment, congratulated him and wished him the very best in this new substantive role.

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) is a merger of three public institutions, namely the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIJ), and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) by an act of parliament, Act 2020 (Act 1059).