I've had death threats, bribe offers for galamsey, murder, financial malfeasance cases I'm prosecuting – Godfred Dame

Attorney General Godfred Dame has said not only is his life under threat of death, as a result of some crimanl cases his office is prosecuting, but also gets bribe offers from interested parties to warp justice.

“We get such representations all the time, such offers of inducements, and even threats on our life", he said on Upfront, gesturing: "I can show you many on my phone".

Mr Godfred Dame explained that the threats of death and bribe offers are related to all manner of cases.

"It is not just on galamsey or financial offences" but "even murder".

The justice minister said he has had to take his personal security seriously ever since he started receiving the death threats.

"I am the kind that has the tendency not to rely on security, but on certain occasions, I have had to have a review of my security", he told host Kojo Yankson, stressing: "We get such threats and offers all the time".

"We resist them because some of us have to act in accordance to the mandate given us under the law and the constitution of Ghana", he noted.

"I would want to be an attorney general who inspired the staff and the staff attorneys to conduct matters ably in court, both locally and abroad, and I think that is what is most important", Mr Dame said.

"I would want an office of attorney general whose capacity has been effectively built and well harnessed to defend the interest of the state in all matters, both home and abroad".

"People should see the office of AG as the best department in the country", insisting: "We ought to be an institution which is a star example of success and excellence in the republic", he said of the legacy he wants to leave behind.

