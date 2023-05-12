Cape Coast North MP threatens to sue Cape FM

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency has threatened to sue Cape FM for allowing Yaaya to defame his person.

According to him, he cannot fathom why the station would allow such an individual to spew lies about his person and also tarnish his image in the eyes of right-thinking people in Cape Coast North.

Speaking on Kastle 90.3 FM Thursday, 11th April, 2023, Ragga as he is popularly called pointed out the allegation made against him as follows:

1. The gentleman alleged that I promised to be a one-term MP and afterwards proceed to become a VC of UCC. This is not true and exposes his ignorance since a VC should be a full professor but, I'm a doctor now. How is that possible? That is not possible and I've not said so anywhere.

2. That, I was a close friend of Yaaya and he accompanied me to Charles Walker's house to seek financial assistance. Yaaya has never been a friend and he has never accompanied me to Charles Walker for any financial assistance.

3. That, I'm a member of the board of the Ghana National Fire Service and I've not been unable to use same to help my Constituents.

"I intend to sue Yaaya, the host and the station for allowing someone to tarnish my image in that manner", he revealed.

The defamation suit would start as soon as the primaries are done with. "I want to use him and the station as a scapegoat to deter others from tarnishing people's image just for the sake of politics.

"I've been prevailed upon to stop but I think this is a good time to send a lesson across to all that, we cannot just destroy people's image and integrity just for the sake of politics", he affirmed angrily.

The Cape Coast North Member of Parliament averred that he is someone who does not talk about others in his private life as a lecturer.

"Before I came into politics, have you ever heard me talk about Nana Addo or Barbara before? In my scheme of things I don't like talking about others just for the sake of it. For my name to be run down just because of internal politics is very appalling and I would take action against them," he stated.