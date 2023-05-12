ModernGhana logo
Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Two persons are reportedly dead following a gory accident on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The two according to eyewitnesses died on the spot when two trailers collided on the highway.

One of the vehicles' registration number is GW 1567-11 while the other vehicle had its number plate destroyed.

The accident occurred at Engleshie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra road on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at about 5:30 pm.

Speaking to this reporter, the Assembly Member for Breman Electoral Area, Hon Obour Sika who was at the scene said one of the two trailers had one of its tyres burst leading to the collision.

He noted that it took travelers who stopped by to retrieve the bodies of the driver and his mate.

