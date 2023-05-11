Accident reports of Mahama's convoy false – Aide clarifies

Reports of an accident involving the convoy of former President John Mahama are untrue, an aide to the ex-president has clarified.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, special aide and campaign spokesperson for Mr Mahama issued a statement on Facebook on Thursday, May 11, to debunk the reports.

She wrote: "The John Mahama campaign team and convoy has not been involved in an accident. Neither has the campaign been called off or suspended."

Mogtari explained that Mahama had just finished meeting with branch and constituency executives in Yapei and was on his way to Daboya.

She indicated that though an accident occurred involving the regional team who were traveling ahead of the convoy, Mr. Mahama stopped to assist the victims who have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Read her full statement below:

JM Campaign Update

1. The John Mahama campaign team and convoy has not been involved in an accident.

2. Neither has the campaign been called off or suspended.

3. JM has just finished meeting branch and constituency executives of Yapei Kusawgu and on his way to Daboya. The evidence is on his SM platforms, on WoezorTV and it’s SM handles.

4. There was an accident involving a regional team that was traveling to the Yapei constituency, ahead of the JM campaign team convoy.

5. John Mahama stopped to assist the accident victims, who have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

6. We are unable to confirm the identities of those who were injured.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Campaign Spokesperson

