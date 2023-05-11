ModernGhana logo
Convoy of Mahama involved in an accident; journalist, others injured

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
There have been unconfirmed reports of an accident involving the convoy of former President John Dramani Mahama in the Savannah Region.

The flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in the Savannah Region as part of his campaign to convince delegates to vote for him to win the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

Unfortunately, his convoy encountered an accident today, Thursday, May 11 as reported by some media houses.

Although no death was recorded, Class News reports that three persons including a journalist with TV3 sustained injuries.

While on his campaign tour to the Savannah Region today, John Dramani Mahama engaged delegates at Salaga South, Salaga North, and Yapei-Kusawgu.

The former President is confident that at the end of the NDC primaries, he will emerge victorious to lead the party to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s primaries scheduled for May 13 remains in limbo due to the injunction filed by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

