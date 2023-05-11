ModernGhana logo
We must not celebrate declining inflation – Economist

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has indicated that it is okay to welcome news that inflation in the country is declining.

However, he warns that at 41.2%, Ghana’s inflation is still high and does not call for any kind of celebration.

“We should welcome the declining inflation but not celebrate it. At 41.2% in April, inflation far exceeds the BoG target of 8+/- 2% as well as our peers' inflation. Recent MOU to freeze BoG lending to Gov't should go a long way in stemming inflation,” Dr. John Kwakye said in a post on social media.

At a press conference on Wednesday, May 10, Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim disclosed that inflation in April dropped to 41.2%.

"On a month-on-month basis, the division that recorded the highest rate of inflation was food and non-alcoholic beverages which recorded a rate of inflation of 4.3% for the month of April 2023. This was followed by health and followed by furnishing.

"We assess the contributions of the 13 divisions for the overall inflation of 41.2% for the month of April 2023," Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said.

This is a massive drop from the previous month in March where inflation was pegged at 45%.

However, in the Consumer Price Index Data released by GSS, it indicated that prices of goods and services in April 2023 increased by some 2.4% despite a drop in yearly inflation

Latest: News
