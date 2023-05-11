ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.05.2023 Headlines

Ato Essien’s application against processes to impose jail term on him thrown out

Ato Essiens application against processes to impose jail term on him thrown out
11.05.2023 LISTEN

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application filed by lawyers of Mr. Ato Essien for the court to set aside any proceedings leading to the imposition of custodial sentence on the former CEO of the defunct Capital bank and give leave for further negotiations on the terms of payment.

The lawyers moved the application when the state was set to argue its case on why Ato Essien should be jailed for not meeting the terms of repaying the GH¢60 million owed to the state.

Thaddeus Sory who represented the convict, argued that any custodial sentence imposed on his client will defeat the purpose of section 35(7) of the Courts Act which formed the basis upon which the agreement was signed.

He further argued that the Judge has the power to make any orders to suspend the proceedings for imposition of a custodial sentence as it concerns the implementation of a judgment of the court.

The state however opposed the application on grounds that the section relied upon does not in any way give discretion to the court to vary the terms of the agreement nor is the state interested in renegotiating the deal.

The Judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour after considering the application dismissed it without merit.

The case has been adjourned to May 17 for the court to hear the state's application for jailing Ato Essien.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Convoy of Mahama involved in an accident; journalist, others injured Convoy of Mahama involved in an accident; journalist, others injured

8 minutes ago

A file photo of the said accident scene Accident reports of Mahama's convoy false – Aide clarifies

2 hours ago

I wont betray the confidence that Otumfuo has repose in me - Ahenkrohene I won’t betray the confidence that Otumfuo has repose in me - Ahenkrohene

2 hours ago

Cut your rates before asking banks to reduce lending rates – Prof. Godfred Bokpin tells BoG Cut your rates before asking banks to reduce lending rates – Prof. Godfred Bokpi...

2 hours ago

Provide life jackets to all pupils in Island communities – Eduwatch Provide life jackets to all pupils in Island communities – Eduwatch

2 hours ago

Throw out Duffuor's 'incompetent' suit, no right of aspirant breached – NDC tells court Throw out Duffuor's 'incompetent' suit, no right of aspirant breached – NDC tell...

2 hours ago

Ato Essiens application against processes to impose jail term on him thrown out Ato Essien’s application against processes to impose jail term on him thrown out

2 hours ago

Mpox causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions. By Ernesto BENAVIDES AFPFile WHO declares mpox no longer a global health emergency

2 hours ago

Safaricom launched M-Pesa in Kenya in 2007. By WIKUS DE WET AFP Ethiopia grants mobile money licence to Kenya's Safaricom

3 hours ago

AR: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly A/R: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly

Latest: News
body-container-line