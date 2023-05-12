ModernGhana logo
Mpohor MP donates to Model Schools

By Chris Nkrumah || ISD Mpohor District Assembly II Contributor
In line with the Ministry of Education’s policy to establish smart classrooms in some basic schools across the country, which aims at improving the learning outcomes in the education sector, the Member of Parliament for the Mpohor constituency, Hon. John Sanie presented teaching and learning items to the Ghana-China Friendship Basic School at Mpohor.

The items include a teacher laptop with learning management and classroom system, 50 tablets, a projector, content analysis point, storage unit, virtual library, coding robotics and AI kit and curriculum, a teacher 4.0 curriculum and training kit as well as other accessories.

The Ghana-China Friendship Basic School at Mpohor and BOPP Basic School at BOPP all in the Mpohor District were successfully selected as part of basic schools across the country to benefit from this innovative smart classroom policy.

The District Education Director, Mr. Opoku Nkoom who received the items was grateful to the Government and the Ministry of Education for this transformational initiative which will go a long way to facilitate learning in schools, particularly to match up with modern technological advancements.

The Member of Parliament advised the beneficiary schools to put the items to good use to serve the intended purpose.

Hon. John Sanie was optimistic that other schools in the district can also be selected to be part of this initiative based on the successes chalked by the previous ones.

