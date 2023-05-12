ModernGhana logo
“Surviving Nana Addo" should be a documentary on Netflix or Pebble – OB Amponsah

Social News OB Amponsah, Ghanaian comedian
OB Amponsah, Ghanaian comedian

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah lamented the present condition of the country's economy and joked that "Surviving Nana Addo" would make a good documentary about the struggles Ghanaians face daily.

In reference to the challenging economic circumstances under the Akufo-Addo administration, the humorous actor remarked that "Surviving Nana Addo" could be a documentary on Netflix or Pebble.

His remarks come as Ghanaians struggle with a high cost of living, growing inflation, fuel price increases, rising utility prices, and an overall weak economy.

Additionally, the cedi has repeatedly underperformed among major currencies which has prices of goods and services to skyrocket.

OB Amponsah's comment speaks to the struggles of the average Ghanaian who has to find creative means to make ends meet amid the difficult economic environment.

For many Ghanaians, just getting three square meals have become a struggle that calls for some serious interventions.

