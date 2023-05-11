ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Provide life jackets to all pupils in Island communities – Eduwatch

Education Provide life jackets to all pupils in Island communities – Eduwatch
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Eduwatch has described as tragic the death of nine pupils who drowned while returning from school on Wednesday, May 10 at Faanaa, an island community near Weija.

Eduwatch said when a similar incident happened in Atitagorme/Wayokope killing eight pupils, it requested the Ministry of Education to urgently supply life jackets to all pupils and teachers in island communities but the GES supplied 100 life jackets to Atitagorme and Wayokope communities alone leaving other island communities.

Eduwatch in a statement said the death of these nine pupils was completely avoidable if the GES had acted responsibly on their recommendations.

The statement reiterated calls to the GES and the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to immediately provide life jackets for all pupils and teachers in island communities, liaise with relevant local authorities to strengthen health and safety compliance, and construct schools in island communities.

Nine bodies have been retrieved from the river when the canoe the pupils were on capsised on the Densu River.

Amateur videos showed bereaved parents identifying and carrying the bodies of their children away at the shore.

-Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Convoy of Mahama involved in an accident; journalist, others injured Convoy of Mahama involved in an accident; journalist, others injured

8 minutes ago

A file photo of the said accident scene Accident reports of Mahama's convoy false – Aide clarifies

2 hours ago

I wont betray the confidence that Otumfuo has repose in me - Ahenkrohene I won’t betray the confidence that Otumfuo has repose in me - Ahenkrohene

2 hours ago

Cut your rates before asking banks to reduce lending rates – Prof. Godfred Bokpin tells BoG Cut your rates before asking banks to reduce lending rates – Prof. Godfred Bokpi...

2 hours ago

Provide life jackets to all pupils in Island communities – Eduwatch Provide life jackets to all pupils in Island communities – Eduwatch

2 hours ago

Throw out Duffuor's 'incompetent' suit, no right of aspirant breached – NDC tells court Throw out Duffuor's 'incompetent' suit, no right of aspirant breached – NDC tell...

2 hours ago

Ato Essiens application against processes to impose jail term on him thrown out Ato Essien’s application against processes to impose jail term on him thrown out

2 hours ago

Mpox causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions. By Ernesto BENAVIDES AFPFile WHO declares mpox no longer a global health emergency

2 hours ago

Safaricom launched M-Pesa in Kenya in 2007. By WIKUS DE WET AFP Ethiopia grants mobile money licence to Kenya's Safaricom

3 hours ago

AR: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly A/R: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly

Latest: News
body-container-line