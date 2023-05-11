MoFA, USDA, USAID collaborates with Agrihouse Foundation to launch the 3rd edition of Ghana Chicken Festival

In a bid to scale up and promote local poultry production and consumption among the populace, Agrihouse Foundation has launched the third Ghana Chicken Festival in Accra.

The Chicken Festival, educative but fun-filled was scheduled on 1st July 2023, in collaboration with USDA Ghana Poultry Project, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and USAID.

Speaking at the launch, Alberta Nana Akyea Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation said, Ghana could meet its poultry needs should existing potentials in the poultry industry be looked at and exploited gainfully.

According to her, the poultry industry can create enough employment, enhance livelihood, and boost the economy if necessary measures are put in place.

"Introduced this Ghana Chicken Festival, as a family educational and interventional initiative, where over 650 participants have participated and been able to appreciate how, healthier our local chicken breed is.

Nationally, through the media, and pass-on experience (via participants), we have promoted the medicinal value of our local poultry, which has fewer toxins, less fat, and a great amount of Vitamin D. -Promoted the anticancer properties and lower cholesterol that our chickens possess. -Sensitized people on the safety, best practices, nutritional levels, and benefits of our locally-bred chickens.

-Increase in the number of local poultry producers. Increase in the consumption of local chicken. Created markets for farmers and marketers.

She, therefore called on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and key stakeholders to join and support Agrihouse Foundation in their ardent quest for the Ghana Chicken Festival to be nationally recognized and celebrated as the National Poultry Day.

The Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF), Mr Victor Oppong noted that Poultry in most rural areas has provided jobs, income, and good livelihood to the people of the communities. Which has reduced poverty, crime, cases of school dropouts, Rural-Urban migration, and improved livelihoods.

Furthermore, Mr. Victor Oppong suggested that the Poultry industry should be considered as a game changer in Economic Drive.

He, therefore appealed to the government to consider POULTRY as a project for economic diversification and also consider 1st July as a National Poultry Day and celebrated just like the Chocolate Day.

He commended Agrihouse Foundation for taking up this initiative to promote the poultry industry in Ghana and urged stakeholders to support the team both technically and financially.

On his part, H.E Eliphas Barine, High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana urged the poultry farmers to take advantage of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and do business with potential customers in other African countries.

Mr. Jonas Asare Berchie, Acting Director, Animal Production Directorate, MoFA who represents Hon. Mohammad Hardi Tufeiru, deputy minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of livestock at the event noted that the government is committed to improving the agric sector to bridge food security in the country and beyond.

"Since the government of Nana Akufo Addo led administration took over office, the investment in the Agric sector has been huge, especially to the small and medium scale farmers".

He lauded, Agrihouse Foundation for its tremendous work done to change the narrative in the Agric sector; adding that, the ministry is ready to partner with Agrihouse Foundation to deliver to this cause.