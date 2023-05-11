Accra-Tema Motorway: There will be an expressway or freeway that will cater for fast-moving traffic – Kwabena Bempong

Ing. Kwabena Bempong, the President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering has indicated that plans are underway to reduce traffic congestion on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Breakfast show on Thursday, May 11, Mr. Bempong revealed that a freeway or expressway will be constructed to regulate traffic and facilitate free movement.

“The challenge with traffic always has to do with turning, left turns which interrupt traffic and then lead to safety concerns,” Bempong explained.

He continued, “We’re going to have a freeway or expressway that will cater for fast-moving traffic. Then there’ll be an urban highway adjacent to it, with no opportunity for anyone to enter the freeway from the urban highway.”

Bempong, who supervised the construction of the four-tier Pokuase Interchange, stated “When you solve one road, it attracts traffic and when you’re not careful, very soon all your calculations will just break down."

“The challenge with us is that we think we can fix one road and it solves all the others. It doesn’t work like that,” Ing. Bempong added.

The construction of the expressway is expected to greatly reduce traffic congestion on the Accra-Tema Motorway, which has been a major issue for commuters for some time now.

The implementation of this project will undoubtedly improve the transportation system on the route, making it more efficient and reliable.