Gas shortage the cause of recent power outages — GRIDCo

The management of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) has attributed recent power outages across the country to challenges with gas supply from Nigeria.

“We had a gas supply challenge from Nigeria. That has been the fundamental reason, and it has led to a multiplier effect, meaning our generating plants which use gas cannot operate fully,” the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh told Citi News.

She noted that there are efforts in place to bring the problem to a halt. She has however apologised to Ghanaians over difficulties in power supply.

“On Monday and Wednesday, we had challenges getting a full-capacity of power supply and that is why there has been intermittent power supply. We apologise to Ghanaians for it, because ultimately, if there’s going to be any shortage even if it’s for a day, we are obliged to inform Ghanaians. That is what we are doing at this time. Efforts are being made to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate because there’s no gas can operate with fuel oils,” the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo noted.

Customers are however agitated on the recent power outage and are demanding a power schedule if “Dumsor” is back.