13-year-old girl survives boat accident at Weija, others on board dead

In a harrowing account of a canoe accident that claimed the lives of nine pupils in Weija, a 13-year-old survivor and an eye witness has recounted the traumatic incident.

The survivor, whose identity has been revealed as Enyonam Ekpe said the incident occurred at 5:40 pm on Wednesday.

According to the survivor, she was returning home with his brother when she met a young boy riding a canoe. She asked the boy to take them home, but it appears the canoe was already full.

The survivor insisted that some passengers be taken off in order for them to ride in batches to avoid overloading.

The young boy insisted that the canoe can move regardless of its capacity.

Enyonam was convinced and went on board with her brother. Unfortunately, the canoe capsized on their way. She made attempts to save her brother but she lost him.

The survivor struggled to stay afloat amidst the chaos, desperately holding on to the canoe that helped her stay above the water until an unknown man came to her rescue and was finally taken home safely.

Enyonam narrated that everyone on board drowned in the tragic canoe accident.

Watch video for details:



