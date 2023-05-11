ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

13-year-old girl survives boat accident at Weija, others on board dead

Tragedy 13-year-old girl survives boat accident at Weija, others on board dead
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

In a harrowing account of a canoe accident that claimed the lives of nine pupils in Weija, a 13-year-old survivor and an eye witness has recounted the traumatic incident.

The survivor, whose identity has been revealed as Enyonam Ekpe said the incident occurred at 5:40 pm on Wednesday.

According to the survivor, she was returning home with his brother when she met a young boy riding a canoe. She asked the boy to take them home, but it appears the canoe was already full.

The survivor insisted that some passengers be taken off in order for them to ride in batches to avoid overloading.

The young boy insisted that the canoe can move regardless of its capacity.

Enyonam was convinced and went on board with her brother. Unfortunately, the canoe capsized on their way. She made attempts to save her brother but she lost him.

The survivor struggled to stay afloat amidst the chaos, desperately holding on to the canoe that helped her stay above the water until an unknown man came to her rescue and was finally taken home safely.

Enyonam narrated that everyone on board drowned in the tragic canoe accident.

Watch video for details:

">

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC registers males as females for presidential and parliamentary primaries NDC registers males as females for presidential and parliamentary primaries

2 hours ago

Mahama goes home for blessings to win NDC flagbearer race Mahama goes home for blessings to win NDC flagbearer race

2 hours ago

You must be dreaming if you think Akufo-Addo can work miracles in the remaining one and a half years – Mahama You must be dreaming if you think Akufo-Addo can work miracles in the remaining ...

2 hours ago

GAR: Seven pupils paddling a canoe from school drown on Densu river GA/R: Seven pupils paddling a canoe from school drown on Densu river

2 hours ago

NDC Primaries: Courts must set dates that do not destroy the subject matter of litigation — Kwaku Asare NDC Primaries: Courts must set dates that do not destroy the subject matter of l...

2 hours ago

Three private university law faculties lose GLC recognition Three private university law faculties lose GLC recognition

2 hours ago

IMF bailout not 'panacea' to our economic crisis; other programmes will help – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah IMF bailout not 'panacea' to our economic crisis; other programmes will help – K...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu People may not see the essence of Duffuor’s injunction today but it will help ND...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho in white buttoned-up shirt and former President John Dramani Mahama The law released me from BNI, not Mahama who just came to take a picture with me...

3 hours ago

ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama We are sorry for this week's dumsor; we should have given prior notice – EC MD a...

Latest: News
body-container-line