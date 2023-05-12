'Anybody thinking that there will be a miracle under Akufo-Addo is just tickling himself, dreaming' — Mahama

Former President John Dramani has criticized the performance of the New Patriotic Party administration despite the many promises.

He said Ghanaians should not be expecting and hoping for anything better from Akufo-Addo barely one and a half years to end his term of office.

“We have experienced NDC’s administration- after Professor Evans Atta-Mills, I took over from him making it 8 years and we have experienced NPP for almost 7 years. They are left with one and a half years more, no miracle is going to happen. What they have done is all that they can do, they are not going to add anything to it so anybody thinking that there will be a miracle is just tickling himself and dreaming. What you have is all there is, there’s going to be nothing more,” he said

During his campaign tour in the Wa East constituency of the Upper West Region, the former President noted that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration can only boast of inflicting hardship on Ghanaians in almost 7years in government.

His come at a time the government is still in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout to shore up the sinking economy.