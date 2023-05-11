ModernGhana logo
Every money is money; I’ll accept offering from prostitutes, armed robbers – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Headlines Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Ghanaian man of God
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Ghanaian man of God

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel has expressed his opinion regarding whether people's sources of money matter in church.

He stated that as a man of God, he has no power to judge, but instead, he preaches the gospel to attract souls for God.

He noted that he used to be a sinner as someone who used to smoke marijuana, and therefore, he would never reject an offering from armed robbers and prostitutes, even if he knows.

"Even if I have clear evidence that they are [armed robbers and prostitutes], who am I to judge? I will accept offerings from prostitutes and armed robbers because every money is money.

“That money can even be the one God will base on to change them for the better," he said on Accra-based UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, May 6.

He backed his point by explaining that the money brought to the church by such people can he used by God to change them for the better.

He urged Christians not to discriminate against supposed sinners but rather do things to win them to the Heavenly Kingdom.

Watch his assertion in the video below;

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

