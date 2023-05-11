ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Upper East: Police and GHS owe VRA/NEDCo GH¢34million

Social News Upper East: Police and GHS owe VRANEDCo GH34million
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The management of VRA/NEDCo in the Upper East Region has served notice to the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to settle their indebtedness of GH¢34 million to the company or risk disconnection from the national power grid.

According to VRA/NEDCo, the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Health Service owe the company GH¢18 million and GH¢16 million respectively.

Speaking to Citi News, VRA/NEDCo billing officer, Williams Asare, said, the indebtedness of the two-state institutions threaten their operations and warned that, VRA/NEDCo would not hesitate to disconnect their facilities if urgent measures are not taken to settle their indebtedness.

511202313605-typbsferql-511202311236-ghs-upper-east

“The health institutions in the Upper East put together are owing us (VRA/NEDCo) GH¢16 million, and we have engaged the regional health directorate and given them their entire bill. But we have seen documentation from the Director-General of the Ghana health service that, for those facilities that internally generate funds, we should have an arrangement for them to pay. As for the legacy debts before 2021, they will take up with the Ministry of Finance to pay”.

“Some clinics and health facilities have come for us to have some payment agreements where they're going to pay substantial amount to reduce the debt and commit to paying the current bills, and we'll be following up on that. Our L.I. allows that, when we serve the bill, after 14 days, if the customer doesn't pay, you are due to disconnect, so we're going to ensure that we don't come there”.

511202313605-1h830n4ayu-511202311236-upper-east-region-police

“The police administration in the region are owing us GH¢18 million, we engaged the regional police commander and he has taken up the bill and is putting a covering memo to the police administration at the head office for them to pay. For certain category of officers, they're supposed to pay their own bills so for those facilities we're in the process of metering them with pre-paid meters so that they pay”.

Mr. Asare disclosed that over GH¢5 million out of GH¢120 million have been retrieved from customer indebtedness to the company in the ongoing revenue mobilization and disconnection exercise.

He reiterated that VRA/NEDCo will sustain its revenue mobilization efforts to ensure efficient power supply and value for money for its customers.

Mr. Asare appealed to all customers of VRA/NEDCo to settle their outstanding bills or come to the office of the company to negotiate payment agreement plans to settle their indebtedness or risk disconnection.

—Citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC registers males as females for presidential and parliamentary primaries NDC registers males as females for presidential and parliamentary primaries

2 hours ago

Mahama goes home for blessings to win NDC flagbearer race Mahama goes home for blessings to win NDC flagbearer race

2 hours ago

You must be dreaming if you think Akufo-Addo can work miracles in the remaining one and a half years – Mahama You must be dreaming if you think Akufo-Addo can work miracles in the remaining ...

2 hours ago

GAR: Seven pupils paddling a canoe from school drown on Densu river GA/R: Seven pupils paddling a canoe from school drown on Densu river

2 hours ago

NDC Primaries: Courts must set dates that do not destroy the subject matter of litigation — Kwaku Asare NDC Primaries: Courts must set dates that do not destroy the subject matter of l...

2 hours ago

Three private university law faculties lose GLC recognition Three private university law faculties lose GLC recognition

2 hours ago

IMF bailout not 'panacea' to our economic crisis; other programmes will help – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah IMF bailout not 'panacea' to our economic crisis; other programmes will help – K...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu People may not see the essence of Duffuor’s injunction today but it will help ND...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho in white buttoned-up shirt and former President John Dramani Mahama The law released me from BNI, not Mahama who just came to take a picture with me...

3 hours ago

ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama We are sorry for this week's dumsor; we should have given prior notice – EC MD a...

Latest: News
body-container-line