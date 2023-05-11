Duffuor’s injunction is a small obstacle; we will come together and vote on Saturday – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the injunction filed by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to stop the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from happening on May 13.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana is one of the three candidates aiming to become the flagbearer of the largest opposition party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On Tuesday, he secured a court injunction to order the NDC to hold on with the presidential primaries until all issues relating to the photo album are resolved.

Reacting to the injunction, John Dramani Mahama said he is hopeful that the concerns of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will be resolved to pave the way for the presidential primaries on Saturday, May 13.

“We know on Saturday God willing, we have a little obstacle to cross because of an injunction one candidate has placed on the primaries but we are hopeful that some understanding can be reached so that we go ahead with these primaries. And so on Saturday, we will come together and vote for our parliamentary candidates and our presidential candidate,” Mahama told delegates in Wa on Wednesday, May 10.

Meanwhile, the third flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu has indicated that he supports the injunction case of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

He is of the view that it is in the interest of the NDC that the right things are done to select the best flagbearer for the NDC for the 2024 general elections.

“People may not see the essence of what Dr. Duffuor is doing today but it will help the party tomorrow. Because I believe these problems we are talking about will never re-occur after this elections,” Kojo Bonsu said.