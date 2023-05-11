The law released me from BNI, not Mahama who just came to take a picture with me – Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has rubbished rumors that former President John Dramani Mahama facilitated his release from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now called the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

In a tweet on Thursday, May 11, the former NDC executive, who was arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo administration, said he was released based on the law, not Mr. Mahama's influence or intervention.

Mr. Anyidoho who has been at loggerheads with the former president, spent days in detention before he was released with the charges against him dropped.

According to him, although Mr. Mahama visited him like many others did during his detention, the former president came to take a picture with him for "his parochial political agenda."

The Atta Mills Institute’s CEO stressed that Mr. Mahama "had no hand" in securing his release from BNI custody, saying "the law released me,” debunking claims that he is being ungrateful to the one-time President.

His tweet reads, "People think JM [John Mahama] took me out of BNI cell and I am being ungrateful to him. Respectfully, John Mahama visited me just as many people did.

“John Mahama chose to take a picture with me obviously for his parochial political agenda. John Dramani Mahama, had no hand in my release; the law released me."