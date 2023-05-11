Journalists trained to join fight against ponzi schemes

Ponzi schemes are on the rise in the country as savings of citizens are taken away- a situation which calls for the need to sensitize people to desist from financial institutions that promise ridiculously high returns for their investments.

Many citizens have been falling prey to these Ponzi schemes because they did not have the information that would enable them to make informed decisions.

Despite warnings from the Bank of Ghana and other regulators like the Security and Exchange Commission, some individuals continue to fall victim as more Ponzi schemes spring up.

The media is seen as a key stakeholder in this fight, as a platform to educate the public with relevant information on financial literacy.

Executive Director for Ghana Microfinance Institutions Network Yaw Gyamfi made this known at a two-day media capacity training on financial literacy organised by the Ministry of Finance held in Tamale of the Northern Region.

The event facilitated by Asamoah and Williams Consult was to enhance the knowledge of the media on financial reporting.

The National Financial Education campaign under the Ghana Financial Sector Development Project sponsored by the World Bank brought together some media practitioners from the Northern sector and the middle belt.

"Over the years, there have been Ponzi schemes around but how these schemes are rising is that most of them look for gaps and then based on the gaps they identify, craft something tat appeals to one’s emotion,” he stated.

According to him, some give very attractive returns for investments as much as 30 percent interest within two months- all in an attempt to lure the unsuspecting public.

He added that there are times they pay people huge returns on their investments who then go about informing their friends, family members and loved ones to also invest their monies to enjoy same while some existing customers reinvest their monies.

He advised the public to always do a background check on such financial institutions from the appropriate authorities by ensuring they do not fall victim to Ponzi schemes.

"If you see any of these financial institutions and you don’t understand anything, kindly draw the attention of those who can check on them to curb the high robbery in the country," he stated.

He appealed to the regulatory bodies and the general public to collaborate to get these fraudsters out of the system.

He stressed the need for the regulators to also act fast if such issues come to their notice before things get out of hand.

Executive Secretary of Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies Tweneboah Koduah Boakye said efforts are being made to enhance the capacity of the operators of the savings and loan companies to engage in professionalism in order to protect the investment of citizens.

Mr. Emmanuel Sackey from the Ministry of Finance said the essence of the workshop was aimed at enhancing the capacity of the media on financial literacy to enable them educate the public on how to safeguard their finances to avoid falling victim to the fraudsters.

He appealed to the media to use their medium to educate their audience within their jurisdiction to help eliminate such people who want to take advantage of the vulnerable.