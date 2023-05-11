ModernGhana logo
We are sorry for this week's dumsor; we should have given prior notice – EC MD apologise Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has assured that the majority part of the problem it encountered leading to unannounced power outages (dumsor) in the last few days has been resolved.

Parts of the country including a number of communities in Accra have since Tuesday experienced power outages.

This has left many people upset that the ECG should have issued a notice to inform the public like it did last month.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview today, Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama apologised to Ghanaians for the outages.

“We've had some massive heat over the past few days and some customers have been affected. We are trying to resolve them as quickly as possible.

“I want to apologize to Ghanaians for the outages. We should have informed the public when the challenges started,” Samuel Dubik Mahama said.

According to him, the power outages became necessary due to a challenge with the supply of gas.

He assured that the problem has been largely solved and the lights will stay on.

Meanwhile, Samuel Dubik Mahama has revealed that ECG has officially gone cashless in all of its district offices.

“We are not taking cash anymore,” the ECG Managing Director stressed.

