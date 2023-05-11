It's imperative to take our destiny into our own hands — Akufo-Addo to National Vaccine Institute

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the National Vaccine Institute which he commissioned was meant to help the country take its destiny into its own hands.

On Wednesday, 10th May 2023, Mr Akufo-Addo commissioned a veritable outcome of the fight against the pandemic of COVID-19, a fight he said, won global acclaim for the country.

By dint of commitment, dedication and hard work, he said, he commissioned the building which will serve as home of the National Vaccine Institute.

“At the height of COVID-19, I declared to the Ghanaian people my determination to help manufacture vaccines here in Ghana.

“The vaccine nationalism that was played out by the developed world, with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, meant that we had to take urgent, critical steps towards making sure that never again would we be victims or pawns of the international vaccine order. It was imperative that we took our destiny into our own hands,” the president said.

“It is for this reason that I set-up, on 28th February 2021, the Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which, by Act of Parliament, has now been transformed into the National Vaccine Institute, to which we have committed twenty-five million dollars ($25 million) in the vaccine production enterprise, initially, to coordinate and facilitate the capacity of domestic pharmaceutical companies to fill, finish and package mRNA COVID-19, malaria and tuberculosis vaccines, and, ultimately, to manufacture them here in Ghana,” he added.

Prior to commissioning the Secretariat, he inaugurated the Governing Board of the Institute.

It is chaired by Dr. Anarfi Asamoa-Baah, and has Prof. William Ampofo, Dr. Baffuor Awuah, Mr. Mustapha Tawiah Kumah, Dr. Daniel Gyingiri Achel, Ms Frederica Sala Illiasu, Dr. Delese Darko, Prof. Alex Dodoo, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Mr. Kofi Nsiah-Poku, Prof. Kofi Opoku Nti, Prof. Gordon A. Awandare, and Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson as Members.